NZ vs UGA, T20 WC 2024: Knocked Out New Zealand Open Their Account With 9-Wicket Win Over Uganda

New Zealand, who have been knocked out of the T20 World Cup 2024, finally opened their account with a convincing 9-wicket win over Uganda in Group C at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Saturday, June 15.

With a modest target of 41 runs, New Zealand chased it down in 5.2 overs. Opener Devon Conway led the batting with an innings of 22 off 15 balls, including 4 fours. While, Finn Allen scored just 9 runs and Rachin Ravindra remained unbeaten on 1.

For Uganda, Riazat Ali Shah was the only wicket-taker as he picked the wicket of Allen, while Juma Miyagi (0/16) and Cosmas Kyewuta (0/13) conceded over 10 runs in 2 overs without taking a wicket.

(more to come).