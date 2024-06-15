 NZ vs UGA, T20 WC 2024: Knocked Out New Zealand Open Their Account With 9-Wicket Win Over Uganda
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsNZ vs UGA, T20 WC 2024: Knocked Out New Zealand Open Their Account With 9-Wicket Win Over Uganda

NZ vs UGA, T20 WC 2024: Knocked Out New Zealand Open Their Account With 9-Wicket Win Over Uganda

With a modest target of 41 runs, New Zealand chased it down in 5.2 overs.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Saturday, June 15, 2024, 08:39 AM IST
article-image

New Zealand, who have been knocked out of the T20 World Cup 2024, finally opened their account with a convincing 9-wicket win over Uganda in Group C at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Saturday, June 15.

With a modest target of 41 runs, New Zealand chased it down in 5.2 overs. Opener Devon Conway led the batting with an innings of 22 off 15 balls, including 4 fours. While, Finn Allen scored just 9 runs and Rachin Ravindra remained unbeaten on 1.

For Uganda, Riazat Ali Shah was the only wicket-taker as he picked the wicket of Allen, while Juma Miyagi (0/16) and Cosmas Kyewuta (0/13) conceded over 10 runs in 2 overs without taking a wicket.

(more to come).

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NZ vs UGA, T20 WC 2024: Knocked Out New Zealand Open Their Account With 9-Wicket Win Over Uganda

NZ vs UGA, T20 WC 2024: Knocked Out New Zealand Open Their Account With 9-Wicket Win Over Uganda

SA vs NEP, T20 WC 2024: South Africa Survive Nepal's Scare With Narrow 1-Run Win To Remain Unbeaten...

SA vs NEP, T20 WC 2024: South Africa Survive Nepal's Scare With Narrow 1-Run Win To Remain Unbeaten...

'Don't Think Even Kudrat Ka Nizam Works': Ahmed Shehzad's Brutal Dig At Pakistan's Group Stage Exit...

'Don't Think Even Kudrat Ka Nizam Works': Ahmed Shehzad's Brutal Dig At Pakistan's Group Stage Exit...

'Rain Rocked, Qudrat Ka Nizam Shocked': Netizens Troll Pakistan As Washout In Florida Seals Their...

'Rain Rocked, Qudrat Ka Nizam Shocked': Netizens Troll Pakistan As Washout In Florida Seals Their...

T20 World Cup 2024: Tim Southee Reprimanded For Breaching ICC Code of Conduct vs West Indies

T20 World Cup 2024: Tim Southee Reprimanded For Breaching ICC Code of Conduct vs West Indies