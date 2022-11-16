NZ vs IND: INDIA tour of NZ Squads, Schedule, When and where to watch; Live on TV and online

India will be kick starting its white-ball series against New Zealand with the first T20I set to take place in Wellington on Friday, November 18.

Hardik Pandya will be leading the side in absence of senior stars like KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the shorter format.

The tour begins with a three-game T20I series across Wellington (Nov 18), Tauranga (Nov 20) and Napier (Nov 22), before moving into the ODI series across Auckland (Nov 25), Hamilton (Nov 27) and Christchurch (Nov 30).

The ODIs could see Southee become the fifth New Zealander to claim 200 ODI wickets, with the 33-year-old's tally poised on 199.

FULL SCHEDULE:

Nov 18, Fri: NZ vs India, 1st T20I, Wellington 12:00 PM

Nov 20, Sun: NZ vs India, 2nd T20I, Mount Maunganui, 12:00 PM

Nov 22, Tue: NZ vs India, 3rd T20I, Napier, 12:00 PM

Nov 25, Fri NZ vs India, 1st ODI, Auckland, 7:00 AM

Nov 27, Sun: NZ vs India, 2nd ODI, Hamilton, 7:00 AM

Nov 30, Wed: NZ vs India, 3rd ODI, Christchurch, 7:00 AM

SQUADS

India T20 squad: Hardik Pandya (C), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), W Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umran Malik

India ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), W Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen and Umran Malik

NZ T20 squad: Kane Williamson (C), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway (WK), Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner

NZ ODI squad: Kane Williamson (C), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Tom Latham (WK), Matt Henry

When: November 18 to 30

Where to Watch: Doordarshan

Live Streaming: Amazon Prime video app

Timing: ODIs from 12:30 pm IST onwards & T20 World Cup: 7 am IST onwards