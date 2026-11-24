Wellington: New Zealand fast bowler Blair Tickner has been ruled out of the second Test against India after sustaining a right hamstring injury during a training session in Wellington this week.
Matt Fisher, who featured in the Black Caps' T20I and ODI series against India, has been called up as Tickner's replacement for the second Test, beginning in Christchurch on Friday.
Read Also
India A vs UAE Weather Report: Will Rain Interrupt Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Match In Doha?
Tickner will undergo further assessments in Christchurch on Tuesday to determine the expected recovery timeline.
Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!
(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)