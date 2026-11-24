NZ vs Ind 2nd Test: Blair Tickner Ruled Out With Right Hamstring Injury, Matt Fisher Gets Test Call-Up As Replacement |

Wellington: New Zealand fast bowler Blair Tickner has been ruled out of the second Test against India after sustaining a right hamstring injury during a training session in Wellington this week.

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Matt Fisher, who featured in the Black Caps' T20I and ODI series against India, has been called up as Tickner's replacement for the second Test, beginning in Christchurch on Friday.

Tickner will undergo further assessments in Christchurch on Tuesday to determine the expected recovery timeline.

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