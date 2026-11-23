India A vs UAE Weather Report: Will Rain Interrupt Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Match In Doha? | X

India A will face the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in their final Group B match of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 in Doha on Tuesday. With a place in the semi-finals at stake, both teams will be keen to put up a strong performance. However, weather conditions will also be something to watch during the contest.

According to the weather forecast for Doha, Tuesday is expected to witness hazy sunshine with temperatures ranging between 23 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius. Around the scheduled start of the match at 11:30 AM IST, the temperature is expected to be approximately 28 degrees Celsius.

Will Rain Affect India A vs UAE Match?

There is little chance of rain interrupting the contest, with the forecast indicating only a 1% probability of precipitation during the day. Conditions are expected to remain warm and mostly clear, offering favourable weather for a full cricket match.

While hazy sunshine could make conditions slightly uncomfortable for players, there is currently no major weather concern that could threaten the scheduled fixture.

India A vs UAE Weather Forecast

Venue: University of Doha for Science and Technology, Doha

Date: November 24, 2026

Expected Temperature: 23°C to 29°C

Weather: Hazy sunshine

Rain Probability: 1%

Expected Conditions: Mostly dry and warm

Squads

India A: Tilak Varma (Captain), Rajat Patidar, Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh, Rinku Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav and Arshad Khan.

UAE: Basil Hameed (captain), Aftab Alam, Anshh Tandon, Aryansh Sharma, Ayaan Misbah, Awais Ali Shah, Ethan D'Souza, Ibrar Ahmad, Muhammad Mohsin, Muhammad Shahdad, Noorullah Ayobi, Omid Rehman, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Uddish Suri and Zahid Ali.