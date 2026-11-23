India A vs UAE Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Match Live In India | X

India A will take on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in their final Group B fixture of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 on Tuesday. Led by Tilak Varma, India A will look to bounce back from their 48-run defeat against Pakistan A and strengthen their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals.

The match will be played at the University of Doha for Science and Technology Cricket Ground in Doha, Qatar. The contest is scheduled to begin at 11:30 AM IST and the toss will take place 30 minutes before the start.

Where To Watch India A vs UAE Live Telecast In India?

The live telecast of the India A vs UAE Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where To Watch India A vs UAE Live Streaming?

Cricket fans can watch the live streaming of the match on the Sony LIV app and website.

India A vs UAE: Match Details

Match: India A vs UAE, Group B

Tournament: ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026

Date: Tuesday, November 24, 2026

Time: 11:30 AM IST

Venue: University of Doha for Science and Technology, Doha, Qatar

Live Telecast: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV app and website

India A Squad: Tilak Varma (Captain), Rajat Patidar, Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh, Rinku Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav and Arshad Khan.