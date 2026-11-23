India A will take on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in their final Group B fixture of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 on Tuesday. Led by Tilak Varma, India A will look to bounce back from their 48-run defeat against Pakistan A and strengthen their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals.
The match will be played at the University of Doha for Science and Technology Cricket Ground in Doha, Qatar. The contest is scheduled to begin at 11:30 AM IST and the toss will take place 30 minutes before the start.
Where To Watch India A vs UAE Live Telecast In India?
The live telecast of the India A vs UAE Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.
Where To Watch India A vs UAE Live Streaming?
Cricket fans can watch the live streaming of the match on the Sony LIV app and website.
India A vs UAE: Match Details
Match: India A vs UAE, Group B
Tournament: ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026
Date: Tuesday, November 24, 2026
Time: 11:30 AM IST
Venue: University of Doha for Science and Technology, Doha, Qatar
Live Telecast: Sony Sports Network
Live Streaming: Sony LIV app and website
India A Squad: Tilak Varma (Captain), Rajat Patidar, Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh, Rinku Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav and Arshad Khan.