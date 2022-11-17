NZ vs IND 1st T20I: Team India gear up for limited-overs series against Kiwis, in pics

Team India players trained ahead of the first of the the three-match T20I series against New Zealand, beginning in Wellington on Friday.

Captained by Hardik Pandya and coached by VVS Laxman, pacers Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh went through their paces.

After the World Cup debacle in the UAE last year, India did adopt an aggressive batting approach but by the time the next edition came knocking, the top-order was found wanting and failed to take the attack to the opposition.

India found themselves running in circles as the wait for their first ICC trophy in nine years got longer.

With the next T20 global event two years away, India have enough time to identify and groom the players for an attack-at-all costs approach displayed by England.

Hardik Pandya, who could lead the team in the next T20 showpiece, will be captaining the side in Rohit Sharma's absence.

Squads:

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner

India: Hardik Pandya (c), Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik