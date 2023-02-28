NZ vs ENG: 'Greatest format shining again', cricketers react to New Zealand dramatic 1 run victory over England

A day-five thriller between New Zealand and England proved to be a Test match for ages as the Black Caps scripted a dramatic 1-run victory after a poor 1st innings display that led to a follow-on. As a result, New Zealand became only the fourth team to win a Test after following on.

Ian Smith's riveting commentary piece during the 2019 World Cup Final, "By the barest of margin," echoed at Wellington as New Zealand became only the second team to win a Test by a 1 run margin.

Cricket enthusiasts reacted to the spectacle that breathes and reiterates the constant chatter that the longest format of the game is here to stay, especially when the proceedings swing like a pendulum. Former and current cricketers took to Twitter to react to the all time Test classic.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)