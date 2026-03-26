Nuwan Thushara To Miss IPL 2026 After SLC Refuses To Give NOC Under New Fitness Policy: Report |

New Delhi: Sri Lanka fast bowler Nuwan Thushara is likely to miss out on the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) after Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) refused to give him a No Objection Certificate (NOC), following the implementation of a strict new fitness policy, a news report claimed on Thursday.

Under the revised regulations, SLC has made it mandatory for players to meet newly introduced physical performance benchmarks before being cleared to participate in overseas franchise leagues, including the IPL and Pakistan Super League (PSL). Thushara’s participation depended on successfully passing these assessments, but he reportedly did not meet the required standards.

According to Newswire Sri Lanka, SLC withheld the NOC, a decision that could cost the pacer his contract with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, reportedly valued at around INR 1.6 crore.

The setback marks another difficult chapter for Thushara, who featured prominently during Sri Lanka’s 2025 Asia Cup campaign but subsequently fell out of favour ahead of the T20 World Cup. Despite a spate of injuries among fast bowlers, he was overlooked for selection, raising questions about his position in the national setup.

While reports indicate that Thushara is not currently dealing with any injury concerns and remains available to bowl, doubts over his overall fitness appear to have influenced the selectors’ firm stance.

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SLC has adopted a no-compromise approach in its new policy, granting NOCs only to those who have met the fitness criteria. Several players, including Dushmantha Chameera, Dasun Shanaka, Pathum Nissanka, and Kamindu Mendis, have met the standards and secured clearance to participate in the IPL.

In contrast, Kusal Janith Perera was permitted to join the PSL without undergoing the fitness tests, with SLC clarifying that he is not presently in contention for national selection.

For Thushara, missing the IPL, widely regarded as the premier franchise T20 competition, represents a significant blow to both career progression and financial opportunity.

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