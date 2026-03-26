IPL 2026: BCCI Announces Schedule For Second Phase Starting From April 13; Check Full Fixtures

IPL 2026 | Pic Credit: Twitter

Mumbai, March 26: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the schedule for the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The remaining league matches, a total of 50 games, will be played from April 13 to May 24, 2026. These matches will take place across 12 venues in India.

Venues

Matches in this phase will be held in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Dharamsala, Raipur and New Chandigarh.

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Opening Match of Second Phase

The second phase will begin on April 13, 2026, with Sunrisers Hyderabad taking on Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad. This match will kick off an important phase of the tournament.

Crucial Stage for Teams

As the league moves forward, teams will compete strongly to secure a place in the playoffs. The competition is expected to become more intense in this phase.

Match Timings and Double-Headers

There will be eight double-header days during this phase:

Afternoon matches will start at 3:30 PM IST

Evening matches will begin at 7:30 PM IST

Home Venues for Teams

Punjab Kings will play home matches in New Chandigarh and Dharamsala, including three games in Dharamsala

Rajasthan Royals will host four matches in Jaipur

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play three home matches in Bengaluru and two in Raipur

More Details

The full match schedule for the second phase is available online. The venues for the playoffs will be announced later.

Fans can expect an exciting and competitive second phase as teams fight for a spot in the final stages of IPL 2026.