Bengaluru Traffic Advisory For IPL 2026: Parking, Routes And Entry Details Near Chinnaswamy Stadium

Bengaluru Traffic Police Issues Advisory For Matches At Chinnaswamy Stadium | X

Bengaluru, March 26: The Bengaluru Traffic Police has released a traffic advisory for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 opening match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 28, 2026 and for the RCB vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match on April 5, 2026. The advisory is to help manage traffic and avoid congestion in the city.

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Parking Prohibited Areas Around Chinnaswamy Stadium

Parking will not be allowed on many major roads near the stadium. These include:

Queens Road (from Balekundri Circle to CTO Junction)

MG Road (Anil Kumble Circle to Queens Circle)

Link Road (MG Road to Cubbon Road)

Cubbon Road and nearby junctions

St. Mark’s Road and Museum Road

Kasturba Road and Central Street

Lavelle Road and Vittal Mallya Road

Roads inside Cubbon Park (King Road, Press Club area, Fountain Road)

People are advised not to park vehicles in these areas to avoid fines and towing.

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Designated Parking Places

Visitors can park their vehicles at these locations:

St. Joseph’s Indian High School Ground (Siddalingaiah Circle)

St. Joseph’s European School Ground (Museum Road)

Freedom Park MLCP

Garuda Mall Parking

UB City Parking

Shivajinagar TTMC (1st Floor)

Using these parking areas will help reduce traffic congestion near the stadium.

Entry and Exit Gates at the Stadium

Different gates are assigned for smooth entry and exit:

Entry Gates:

Gates E-1 to E-3

Gates E-18, E-19, E-22, E-23 (Cubbon Road side)

Gates E-11 to E-17 (Link Road side)

Gates E-05 and E-08 (Queens Road)

Exit Gates:

Gates E-09 and E-9A

Special Gate:

Gate E-10 is only for players, officials, and VIPs

Ola, Uber & Auto Pickup/Drop Points

Special arrangements have been made for cab and auto users:

Pickup Points: BRV Ground, Manekshaw Parade Ground

Drop Points: Near Gate No. 06 and Gate No. 03

Passengers should use only these points for convenience.

Public Transport Advisory

The traffic police have requested people to use public transport like BMTC buses and metro services. This will help reduce heavy traffic near the stadium.

Important Note

Due to the IPL opening ceremony, heavy traffic is expected around the stadium. People should plan their travel in advance, follow traffic rules and cooperate with authorities for a smooth experience.