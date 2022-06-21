NSCI snooker: Vishwajeet Mohan, Ajinkya Yelve march into Round 4

Ajinkya Yelve scored a hard-fought win over Sumit Ahuja to progress to Round 4 |

Mumbai: A confident Vishwajeet Mohan potted steadily and overcame the challenge from Nikhil Ghadge by romping to a 3-1 (18-77, 70-43, 80-47, and 79-9 win in a third-round phase-1 match of the National Sports Club of India (NSCI) organised Rs 6.4 lakh NSCI All India Snooker Open ‘Baulkline’ 2022, and played at the NSCI billiards hall.

Vishwajeet win consisted of struck the balls accurately and consistently to build three useful breaks of 66 (2nd frame), 37 (3rd) and 62 (4th) to seal his victory and a place in the fourth round. Nikhil had a solitary effort of 34 in the second frame.

In a tense and absorbing third-round clash, Ajinkya Yelve showed solid willpower and fighting spirit to scrape past Sumit Ahuja winning by a tight 3-2 scoreline. The match witnessed a seesaw battle and with the scores tied at 2-all, Ajinkya stayed focused and managed to narrowly win a tense decider to secure a hard-earned win, with the frame scores reading 65-32, 18-52, 65-30, 56-80, and 67-61 in his favour.

In another third-round match, Nikhil Saigal dished a dogged display and grabbed his chances to stave off the challenge, winning in three hard-fought frames 3-0 (59-47, 76-56, and 65-46).

Meanwhile, seasoned cueist Marzdi Kalyaniwala showed the class of yore and easily charged past Samay Wadhawan coasting to a 3-0 (65-13, 66-4, and 65-36) victory in a second-round match.

Sparsh Pherwani and Shahbaaz Khan won the respective third round matches in contrasting fashion. Sparsh was in complete control against home challenger Shubhojit Roy and waltzed to a 3-0 (61-29, 71-40, and 60-19) win, while Shahbaaz recovered after dropping the opening frame to get the better of Siddhant Phate 3-1 (41-58, 54-26, 55-54, and 56-29) to advance to the next round.