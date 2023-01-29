e-Paper Get App
Novak Djokovic wins Australian Open 2023: Rod Laver to Yuvraj Singh, here's how everyone congratulated Serbian legend

From Rod Laver to Yuvraj Singh, legendary athletes from all over the world took to social media to congratulate Novak Djokovic on his 10th Australian Open title.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 29, 2023, 06:27 PM IST
article-image
Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic reigned supreme at the Australian Open once again on Sunday as he defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets to clinch the season-opening Grand Slam for a record-extending 10th time.

Djokovic also reclaimed the No. 1 ranking after beating the third-ranked Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6, 7-6 at the Rod Laver Arena.

The win saw Djokovic go level with Rafael Nadal and Steffi Graff on 22 Grand Slam titles, the second-most in the Open Era. Only Serena Williams is ahead of Djokovic with 23 Grand Slam singles titles.

article-image

Legends wish Legend

Aussie tennis legend Rod Laver, after whom the main court at Melbourne Park is named, took to social media to wish Djokovic on yet another outstanding performance at the tournament which he missed last year after being deported due to his stance against the Covid-19 vaccine.

"Congratulations on a 10th Australian Open title Novak Djokovic, 35 and at the peak of your powers. You’ve been as relentless as I’ve seen you these past two weeks. It was a privilege to watch such a superb final against your young rival Stefanos Tsitsipas. Bravo to you both!" tweeted Rod Laver, who won 11 Grand Slams.

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh also took to Twitter to wish Djokovic.

"An absolute beast !! @DjokerNole 22 grand slam’s unbelievable," Yuvraj tweeted.

article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

