WATCH: Emotional Novak Djokovic breaks down after winning record 10th Australian Open crown

Novak Djokovic was left teary-eyed after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6, 7-6 to win the Australian Open Final on Sunday. Djokovic won his record-extending tenth Australian Open title with a dominating display. Djokovic was simply too good at the most crucial moments and claimed his 10th Australian Open championship and 22nd Grand Slam title overall.

The victory allows Djokovic to return to No. 1 in the ATP rankings. The 35-year-old from Serbia did not compete in the Australian Open a year ago after being deported from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Government restrictions have eased since, and he was able to get a visa this time despite still not having gotten the shots against the illness caused by the coronavirus. Now Djokovic has run his winning streak at the hard-court tournament to 28 matches.

His 10th trophy in Australia adds to the record he already held. His 22 major championships - which include seven from Wimbledon, three from the US Open and two from the French Open - are tied with Rafael Nadal for the most by a man in the history of tennis.

Tsitsipas fell to 0-2 in major finals. He also lost to Djokovic at the 2021 French Open.

