Novak Djokovic Turns Wimbledon Win Into Heartwarming Father-Daughter Dance | VIDEO

Novak Djokovic gave Centre Court a memorable post-match moment after his third-round victory at Wimbledon 2026, celebrating with his daughter in a heartwarming dance that drew loud cheers from the crowd. The Serbian champion turned a hard-fought win into a joyful family occasion.

As Djokovic acknowledged the spectators following the match, he looked toward his family in the stands and matched dance moves with his daughter. The pair shared the playful routine from different parts of the stadium, creating one of the most memorable off-court moments of the Championships.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The crowd responded with applause as Djokovic smiled, danced and pointed toward his daughter, who enthusiastically mirrored his moves from the stands. Videos of the celebration quickly spread across social media, with fans praising the touching father-daughter interaction.

The celebration followed another composed performance from Djokovic, who advanced to the fourth round and kept his bid for another Wimbledon title alive. After soaking in the moment with his family and fans, the Serbian now shifts his attention to the challenges ahead.

The win was Djokovic's 105th at Wimbledon, equalling Roger Federer's record for most wins at the Grand Slam. The Serbian veteran still has sights on a record 25th Grand Slam title and will face Roman Safiullin in the pre-quarter-finals.