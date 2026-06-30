'I Want An Invitation': Novak Djokovic Steals The Show After Couple Gets Engaged At Wimbledon | VIDEO

Novak Djokovic delighted the Centre Court crowd with another display of his trademark charm after a fan interrupted his Wimbledon match against Yibing Wu to propose to his girlfriend. The 24-time Grand Slam champion not only congratulated the newly engaged couple but also jokingly asked for an invitation to their wedding, turning a brief stoppage in play into one of the tournament's most heartwarming moments.

Djokovic immediately joined in the celebrations. Flashing a thumbs-up toward the newly engaged couple, the Serbian star smiled and shouted: "I want an invite to the wedding."

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The heartwarming interruption came at the start of the second set after Djokovic noticed loud cheers erupting around the iconic arena. As the seven-time Wimbledon champion walked back to his side of the court, he quickly realized the celebration had nothing to do with the tennis.

A male spectator, dressed in a blue shirt and blue glasses, dropped to one knee and proposed to his partner in front of thousands of fans packed inside Centre Court. The woman, wearing a white, blue and yellow patterned dress with pink sunglasses, happily accepted the ring, prompting a huge ovation from the crowd.

The light-hearted remark drew another round of applause from the spectators. Djokovic then formed a heart shape with his hands, congratulating the couple as they beamed back at him and returned the thumbs-up.

The spontaneous exchange briefly paused the action but added another memorable chapter to Centre Court's rich history, with the crowd embracing the feel-good moment before attention returned to the match.

Djokovic, known for his interactions with fans throughout his career, once again showed his playful personality, ensuring the surprise proposal became one of the standout moments of the opening rounds at Wimbledon—even before the match itself reached its conclusion.