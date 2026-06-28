'We've Never Met In Person': Novak Djokovic Opens Up On Special Friendship With Virat Kohli Ahead Of Wimbledon | Video

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Novak Djokovic has once again spoken about his admiration for Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli, revealing that despite sharing a close bond over the years, the two sporting legends are yet to meet in person. The 24-time Grand Slam champion opened up about their unique friendship ahead of Wimbledon 2026, highlighting the mutual respect that has developed between them through regular conversations and messages.

Speaking about Kohli, Djokovic said the pair have been in touch for several years and continue to exchange messages despite never having had the opportunity to meet face-to-face. The Serbian tennis great described Kohli as someone he deeply respects, adding that he has always admired the former Indian captain's achievements and relentless pursuit of excellence. Their relationship, built entirely through digital communication, reflects the mutual appreciation shared by two of the greatest athletes of their generation.

Djokovic also expressed hope that the long-awaited meeting will finally happen in the near future. He joked that when they do meet, they should enjoy a friendly crossover session involving both tennis and cricket. The idea of the two global sporting icons sharing a court and a cricket pitch has already excited fans, many of whom have long wanted to see the pair together in person.

The admiration between Djokovic and Kohli has been evident for some time. Earlier this year, Djokovic revealed that Kohli inspired him to start following cricket more closely. He has repeatedly praised the Indian batting legend for his consistency, discipline and passion, while Kohli has also spoken warmly about the Serbian star in previous interactions. Their friendship has transcended the boundaries of tennis and cricket, symbolizing the respect elite athletes often have for excellence across different sports.

As Djokovic prepares for another Wimbledon campaign, his comments have once again drawn attention to one of sport's most fascinating cross-discipline friendships. Although they have yet to shake hands in person, the bond between Djokovic and Kohli continues to grow through mutual admiration and regular communication. Fans around the world will now be hoping that the two icons finally meet soon and create a memorable sporting moment together.