Novak Djokovic Shares Emotional Post After Wimbledon 2026 Semi-Final Loss To Jannik Sinner, Says 'I Have No Words' | X

Veteran tennis star Novak Djokovic shared an emotional message on Saturday after his Wimbledon 2026 journey ended with a straight-sets defeat to Jannik Sinner in the men's singles semi-final on Friday (July 10).

A day after the defeat, Djokovic took to social media to thank his fans for their support. The Serbian star also praised Sinner for his performance and wished him luck for the final.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The seven-time Wimbledon champion lost 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to defending champion Sinner on Centre Court. The defeat ended Djokovic's latest attempt to win a record 25th Grand Slam singles title. Sinner displayed a strong and controlled performance to reach his second straight Wimbledon final.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He shared the social media post and said, "Wimbledon, I have no words. Another epic fortnight at SW19. Thank you for your support, your energy, I appreciate it. Respect to @janniksin on a masterful performance. Good luck for the final. See you soon."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The 38-year-old had another deep run at Wimbledon 2026 but could not find a way past an impressive Sinner. The Italian won all three sets by the same 6-4 score-line to book a place in Sunday's final against Alexander Zverev.

Sinner will now look to successfully defend his Wimbledon title, while Djokovic's wait for a record-extending 25th Grand Slam singles crown continues.