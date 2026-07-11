One Last Time? Novak Djokovic Vows Wimbledon Return After Jannik Sinner Ends Record 25th Grand Slam Dream | Video | X

London: Novak Djokovic insisted he has no plans to walk away from Wimbledon despite suffering a crushing straight-sets defeat to world No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the semifinals on Friday, saying he hopes to return to the All England Club "at least one more time" as he continues his pursuit of a record 25th Grand Slam title.

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The seven-time champion's hopes of making it into a 39th Grand Slam singles final were shattered as he succumbed 6-4 6-4 6-4 to Sinner in a comprehensive victory for the Italian, who totally outclassed the 39-year-old throughout. As the 39-year-old left Centre Court to a standing ovation, speculation immediately followed about whether the Serbian great had played his last match on grass. Asked whether he would be back next year, he declared: “I would like to, at least one more time.

Let’s see.” Despite admitting it had been “a good old blowout” defeat, Djokovic insisted his desire to compete at the highest level had not diminished. “Of course, I’m disappointed. I wanted to win Wimbledon. That’s the reason why I’m still pushing myself so hard,” he said.

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The Serb, whose last major title was the US Open last year, highlighted the positives from reaching the last four, and in particular his victory over third-ranked Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarter-finals.

“I’m proud of what I achieved three nights ago. Felix is number three, fourth player in the world. Proven to myself and others that I can still play at the highest level, and I have.”

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Sinner, though, was too good this afternoon and Djokovic said he would not dwell on the result. “I reached the last four of Wimbledon. Losing in straight sets against the best player in the world, okay.

It is what it is. But the tournament was positive in terms of the attitude on the court, the fighting spirit, the dedication.”

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“I mean, it’s still there.”

Djokovic conceded he was not at his peak against Sinner but stressed it would not dampen his motivation. “A little bitter taste stays as I wasn’t at the desired level today.

But we turn the next page and we move on.”

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The 24-times Grand Slam champion will now focus on a record-equalling 25th major title at the US Open later this year which would take him beyond Margaret Court. Djokovic made clear his career remains powered by desire, not obligation. “I don’t have any pressure or no one is forcing me to play.

I do it because I really want to and because I still can. I still can play as a top-10, top-5 player.”

-(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)