'Not Up To The Mark': Hardik Pandya Issues Rohit Sharma Injury Update At MI VS SRH Toss At Wankhede

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has issued a fitness update for Rohit Sharma during the toss for the MI vs SRH clash. Rohit Sharma had missed the last three games due to an hamstring injury. Pandya said that the opener was not yet up to the mark, and would take 2-3 more games to return to the side.

"Rohit's gonna take a couple of more games. He's been trying, it's not up to exactly where he would want, so not available for the team," Hardik Pandya said at the toss.

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What happened to Rohit Sharma?

The 38-year-old suffered a hamstring injury during Mumbai's defeat to RCB on April 12. He was forced to retired hurt while batting and did not return to bat later in the innings.

He has since missed three games, with Mumbai Indians' form nosediving as a result. Mumbai Indians come into the game against SRH at 9th in the table.

When will Rohit Sharma return?

Given Hardik's estimate, Rohit Sharma will miss the next two three-games. The soon-to-be 39-year-old will miss the blockbuster clash against Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk on May 2. He is unlikely to play against LSG either on May 4.