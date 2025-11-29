Not Gambhir, BCCI To Discuss Rohit-Virat Future After IND Vs SA ODI Series, Stalwarts Advised To Vijay Hazare Trophy; Reports

Image Credits: X/BCCI

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are set for face to face talks with BCCI and the team management following the end of the IND vs SA ODI series. The veteran duo featured in India's ODI series loss to Australia and will feature in the three games against South Africa starting Sunday. However, with eyes on the 2027 World Cup, the Indian cricket board is keen to clear the air and discuss their future.

Reports suggest chief selector Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir will also be present at the meeting. This comes despite the head coach being under severe scrutiny, given India's 2-0 loss in the test series. However, Gambhir's future is not up for debate at this moment in time.

Rohit and Virat remain active only in ODI cricket and remain to extend their careers to the 2027 World Cup. However, India have a pipeline of talents in the wings and given their ages, fitness and form is a huge concern. While both Rohit and Virat got runs in Sydney, the series was a foregone conclusion.

A TOI report states that both veterans could be asked to play the Vijay Hazare Trophy. India play New Zealand in January with the next ODI engagement only in July. The VHT follows the SA series and could help keep the players in tune with the format. With the IPL to follow, Rohit and Virat should be in ideal shape and match fitness barring any injury.

Meanwhile, the same report suggests the team management is working on building potential back ups. The inclusion of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Tilak Varma for the IND vs SA ODIs, though injury enforced seems to be heading towards that line of thought. India struggled in 2019 and 2023 WCs for able back up options when key personnel got injured.