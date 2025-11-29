 Not Gambhir, BCCI To Discuss Rohit-Virat Future After IND Vs SA ODI Series, Stalwarts Advised To Vijay Hazare Trophy; Reports
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsNot Gambhir, BCCI To Discuss Rohit-Virat Future After IND Vs SA ODI Series, Stalwarts Advised To Vijay Hazare Trophy; Reports

Not Gambhir, BCCI To Discuss Rohit-Virat Future After IND Vs SA ODI Series, Stalwarts Advised To Vijay Hazare Trophy; Reports

Even as scrutiny continues on Gautam Gambhir, the Indian cricket board will lean on head coach as they hold talks with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after the IND vs SA ODI series. The duo are keen to play the 2027 World Cup, but face a 6-month gap in action next year after the NZ series. It is likely the former India captains could be asked to feature in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 01:57 PM IST
article-image
Image Credits: X/BCCI

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are set for face to face talks with BCCI and the team management following the end of the IND vs SA ODI series. The veteran duo featured in India's ODI series loss to Australia and will feature in the three games against South Africa starting Sunday. However, with eyes on the 2027 World Cup, the Indian cricket board is keen to clear the air and discuss their future.

Reports suggest chief selector Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir will also be present at the meeting. This comes despite the head coach being under severe scrutiny, given India's 2-0 loss in the test series. However, Gambhir's future is not up for debate at this moment in time.

Rohit and Virat remain active only in ODI cricket and remain to extend their careers to the 2027 World Cup. However, India have a pipeline of talents in the wings and given their ages, fitness and form is a huge concern. While both Rohit and Virat got runs in Sydney, the series was a foregone conclusion.

A TOI report states that both veterans could be asked to play the Vijay Hazare Trophy. India play New Zealand in January with the next ODI engagement only in July. The VHT follows the SA series and could help keep the players in tune with the format. With the IPL to follow, Rohit and Virat should be in ideal shape and match fitness barring any injury.

FPJ Shorts
NIA Wins 7-Day Extension Of Anmol Bishnoi’s Custody As Investigators Track Wider Nexus
NIA Wins 7-Day Extension Of Anmol Bishnoi’s Custody As Investigators Track Wider Nexus
'From Samosa To Chicken Biryani': US Man Adds Indian Twist To Thanksgiving Dinner, Internet Approves, 'Dream Spread'
'From Samosa To Chicken Biryani': US Man Adds Indian Twist To Thanksgiving Dinner, Internet Approves, 'Dream Spread'
No 83 Loading...? Virat Kohli Puts South Africa On Alert Ahead Of IND Vs SA 1st ODI, Check His Incredible Record In Ranchi
No 83 Loading...? Virat Kohli Puts South Africa On Alert Ahead Of IND Vs SA 1st ODI, Check His Incredible Record In Ranchi
Why Airbus Grounds 6,000 Aircraft Of A320 Fleet Worldwide? How Will It Affect Indian Airlines? | Explained
Why Airbus Grounds 6,000 Aircraft Of A320 Fleet Worldwide? How Will It Affect Indian Airlines? | Explained
Read Also
'Coaching Chodh De, World Cup Bhool Ja': Fan Vents Anger At Gautam Gambhir Ahead Of IND Vs SA 1st...
article-image

Meanwhile, the same report suggests the team management is working on building potential back ups. The inclusion of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Tilak Varma for the IND vs SA ODIs, though injury enforced seems to be heading towards that line of thought. India struggled in 2019 and 2023 WCs for able back up options when key personnel got injured.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

No 83 Loading...? Virat Kohli Puts South Africa On Alert Ahead Of IND Vs SA 1st ODI, Check His...

No 83 Loading...? Virat Kohli Puts South Africa On Alert Ahead Of IND Vs SA 1st ODI, Check His...

Not Gambhir, BCCI To Discuss Rohit-Virat Future After IND Vs SA ODI Series, Stalwarts Advised To...

Not Gambhir, BCCI To Discuss Rohit-Virat Future After IND Vs SA ODI Series, Stalwarts Advised To...

Ashes: Usman Khawaja To Give Explaination Cricket Australia Over His 'Piece Of S***' Remark On Perth...

Ashes: Usman Khawaja To Give Explaination Cricket Australia Over His 'Piece Of S***' Remark On Perth...

Who Is Kiplin Doriga? All You Need To Know About PNG Cricketer Sentenced To Three Years In Jail For...

Who Is Kiplin Doriga? All You Need To Know About PNG Cricketer Sentenced To Three Years In Jail For...

'Coaching Chodh De, World Cup Bhool Ja': Fan Vents Anger At Gautam Gambhir Ahead Of IND Vs SA 1st...

'Coaching Chodh De, World Cup Bhool Ja': Fan Vents Anger At Gautam Gambhir Ahead Of IND Vs SA 1st...