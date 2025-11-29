 'Coaching Chodh De, World Cup Bhool Ja': Fan Vents Anger At Gautam Gambhir Ahead Of IND Vs SA 1st ODI; Video
Suraj AlvaUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 12:16 PM IST
article-image
Image: BCCI/X

Following India’s recent 0-2 Test series defeat to South Africa, criticism of head coach Gautam Gambhir has intensified. This comes on the back of a disappointing 0-3 home Test whitewash by New Zealand, leading to rising frustration among supporters over India’s leadership and performance.

Ahead of the first ODI between India and South Africa in Ranchi on November 30, a video has gone viral showing a fan openly mocking Gambhir. The clip captures the supporter shouting during India’s practice session: “We lost 3-0 at home and then against South Africa too. Quit coaching. If we can’t beat South Africa at home, forget the 2027 World Cup.”

Despite the pressure, the ODI and T20 series present Gambhir with chances for redemption. Historically strong in limited-overs formats, Gambhir will look to rally the team in the three-match ODI series starting November 30, followed by a five-match T20 series beginning December 9. Solid performances in these games could help India recover from their Test series disappointments.

Gambhir chant in Guwahati

This is not the first time that fans had vented their anger at Gambhir. Before the Ranchi episode, a video went viral showing a section of fans chanting 'Hay Hay Gambhir...' after the second Test match against South Africa in Guwahati concluded.

The visitors left a mark in the record books with a 408-run defeat in the second Test, which is India's biggest loss in this format. This victory was only the second Test series win for the Proteas on Indian soil and their first since 2000. India have lost a total of five Tests at home since November 2024 - three against New Zealand and two against South Africa at home.

India’s ODI squad

Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (captain & wicketkeeper), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel.

