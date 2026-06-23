Norway Survive Late Senegal Scare To Reach World Cup Knockouts; Stale Solbakken Hails Erling Haaland | X @ErlingHaaland

New Jersey: Norway head coach Ståle Solbakken admitted to feeling immense relief after his side survived a grueling final 10 minutes of stoppage time to secure a 3-2 victory over Senegal and book their place in the FIFA World Cup Round of 32.

Despite controlling most of the match behind an Erling Haaland brace, the Norwegians faced a late onslaught as Senegal cut the deficit and pushed heavily for an equaliser against a depleted Norwegian side.

“I was stunned in the last 10 minutes—it felt like the longest time,” Solbakken admitted in his post-match press conference. “We were down to 10 players for a little while, and even nine at one point due to cramps. It was a nightmare. That was the only time in the match we didn't have control. But the important thing is that we have already qualified.”

Rain, Revelry, and a Clash with France

While torrential rains heavily impacted the other Group I match between France and Iraq in nearby Philadelphia, the storm held off during play at MetLife Stadium, creating what Solbakken considered ideal playing conditions.

“The pitch was much better because of the rain; the ball didn't hang and moved faster and smoother. It suited our strengths. If it hadn't rained, a dry pitch would have made things much more difficult,” Solbakken explained.

Norway’s historic run continues under Solbakken, fueled by a golden generation of talent that has ignited the fan base. “We have won 12 games in a row now, which has never happened before. We know we can win, and we play much better when we dominate possession. We are in a great place,” the coach added.

Solbakken also heaped praise on his two talismanic superstars, Haaland and Martin Odegaard. “He [Haaland] is the best striker in the world. He isn't playing for France or Argentina; he scores for Norway. He has four goals now—two braces on the world's biggest stage. Odegaard also played a magnificent game and continuously created chances for us.”

A Kiss of Love

The emotional high of qualification led to a heartwarming moment post-match, as Solbakken headed straight into the stadium crowds to find his wife.

“I didn't know exactly where they were sitting, so I had to find a way to scramble up into the stands,” he smiled. “It was just pure love.”

Norway now heads to Boston for a mouth-watering final group clash against France. While both European powerhouses are through to the knockouts, the group top spot remains up for grabs to secure a theoretically favorable Round of 32 opponent.

"We haven't started planning for France just yet," Solbakken noted. "Now, we will get back to camp and focus on recovery because we need it after a very physical game. There will be other players who get their chance to play in that match."

Senegal: 'We Are Not Dead'

For Senegal, a second consecutive defeat leaves them in a precarious position. However, coach Pape Thiaw refused to throw in the towel, shifting focus entirely to their must-win finale against Iraq to keep their hopes alive as one of the eight best third-placed teams.

“It was a difficult game for us against a stronger and highly efficient Norwegian side,” Thiaw conceded. “We conceded goals at the worst possible times—just before halftime, and then immediately after the break.”

While this marks the first time in history that Senegal has started a World Cup campaign with back-to-back defeats, Thiaw insists the African giants can still turn things around.

“We have one more game, and we must focus entirely on getting all three points. It is too early to say we have failed. We are not dead,” Thiaw said defiantly. “We are not in a good position, but we still have a chance to qualify, and we believe we can get through. Once you reach the next round, a completely new tournament begins.”