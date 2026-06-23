Delhi Capitals' Abishek Porel Denies Rape Allegations, Claims Accusations Surfaced As He Is Performing Well On Cricket Field | X

Delhi Capitals wicket-keeper batsman Abishek Porel has been accused of having a physical relationship with a woman on the false promise of marriage. As per reports from Anandabazar Patrika, a medical student from Karnataka has lodged a complaint against the Bengal cricketer at Mogra Police Station in West Bengal's Hooghly district.

According to police, the woman alleged that she and Porel were in a relationship for nearly three years and had planned to get married. She claimed that problems developed between them around one-and-a-half years ago. While the matter had reportedly reached the police earlier, no formal complaint was filed at that time.

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Victim Files Complaint

The woman visited Mogra Police Station with her mother on Tuesday and submitted a written complaint. Following the complaint, senior police officials reached the police station to review the case. Police have confirmed that an investigation has begun.

According to reports, the complaint includes allegations of rape on the false promise of marriage, assault and criminal intimidation. However, no official findings have been made and the allegations are currently under investigation.

Porel Denies Claims

Porel has denied all the allegations against him. Speaking to local media over the phone from Bengaluru, the 22-year-old said there was no truth in the accusations. He also claimed that such allegations were surfacing because he had been performing well on the cricket field.

Porel further said that the police had not contacted him so far regarding the complaint. He added that he would respond in detail once the investigating officers approached him.

The left-handed wicket-keeper batsman has been part of the Delhi Capitals squad in the Indian Premier League over the last two seasons. After making his IPL debut as a replacement for Rishabh Pant, Porel impressed with consistent performances and established himself as an important player for the franchise.

Investigation Underway

Police are continuing their investigation and no arrests have been reported in the case so far.