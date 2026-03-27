Furry Intruder! Delhi Capitals' Abishek Porel Carries Dog Off Pitch During Intra-Squad Practice Match Ahead Of IPL 2026; Video

Delhi Capitals/X

An unusual interruption occurred during a Delhi Capitals intra-squad practice session when a dog ran onto the pitch while Abishek Porel was batting. The young batter, showing quick thinking and calm, approached the dog, picked it up, and carefully carried it toward the boundary line before letting it go, ensuring the session continued smoothly without injury to the animal or disruption to play.

The lighthearted incident brought smiles to teammates and staff, highlighting Porel’s composure and presence of mind. Footage of the moment quickly circulated on social media, earning praise from fans for his kind and responsible handling of the unexpected visitor.

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Such moments, while rare in professional cricket, reflect the unpredictable nature of the sport and the lighter side of team practice sessions. The Delhi Capitals are now preparing for the upcoming IPL 2026 season, hoping for smooth training sessions, though Porel’s quick response ensures they are ready for any surprises.