Norway Fans Perform Famous 'Viking Row' Celebration At India Gate Ahead Of Brazil Win At FIFA World Cup 2026 | VIDEO

Norway Fans Perform Famous 'Viking Row' Celebration At India Gate | X

New Delhi, July 6: Norway football fans brought the country's famous Viking Clap to New Delhi ahead of their team's FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match against Brazil. The fans are seen cheering for their team in excitement in the middle of the road at India Gate.

A video shared by the official Norway in India X account shows fans gathered at India Gate wearing Norway jerseys and waving the national flag. The group performed the Viking Row, a popular football celebration that has become a symbol of Norwegian and Nordic football supporters.

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The viral video also shows the fans playing football at Delhi's famous India Gate while cheering for their team. The fans also take an auto-rickshaw ride in the capital and asking the driver about his favourite footballer in the Norwegian team. The driver replies that Antonio Nusa is his favourite player in Norway.

The Norwegian Embassy in India shared the video with the caption, "Bringing the Norwegian football spirit to India. And the #VikingRow to India Gate! Cheering for Norway in the match against Brazil."

The clip was later reposted by journalist Shashank Mattoo, who wrote, "Norway's football fans show up to India Gate and do the Viking row before their team defeated Brazil in the World Cup."

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The celebrations turned out to be a lucky sign for Norway. A few hours later, the team defeated Brazil 2-1 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 to book a place in the quarter-finals. Erling Haaland scored both goals for Norway, while Neymar scored a late penalty for Brazil.

The video has since gone viral on social media with football fans enjoying the sight of Norway supporters bringing their matchday tradition to one of India's most famous landmarks before their team's memorable World Cup victory.