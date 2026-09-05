NorthEast United FC Unveils Reebok Jersey Ahead Of ISL Season, Strengthens Football Identity Across Northeast India |

NorthEast United FC are looking to carry their recent momentum into the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season, with the club strengthening its off-field identity through a partnership with global sportswear brand Reebok.

The club unveiled its new Reebok jersey in Mumbai, marking the sportswear brand’s return to competitive football sponsorship in India. NorthEast United co-owner John Abraham and Aryaman Vikram Birla, Director of Aditya Birla Group and Non-Executive Director of Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Limited (ABLBL), unveiled the jersey.

For NorthEast United, the association comes as the club seeks to build on its progress and establish a stronger presence in Indian football.

The two-time Durand Cup winners represent all eight states of Northeast India, a region with a strong football tradition and a history of producing players for the national stage.

NorthEast United CEO Mandar Tamhane said the Reebok partnership reflected the direction in which the club was heading as it looked to raise standards on and off the field.

“We have always believed that the Northeast has the talent, passion and culture to make a much bigger mark on Indian football,” Tamhane said.

“Reebok and Aditya Birla Group share that belief, and together we have an opportunity to connect that footballing identity with a new generation, while continuing to raise the standards for the club and the region.”

The new jersey incorporates eight stars representing the eight states of Northeast India and seeks to highlight the region’s deep-rooted association with football.

Abraham said the partnership was aligned with NorthEast United’s ambitions as the club looks ahead to its forthcoming campaign.

“Reebok’s sporting heritage speaks for itself, and this partnership with NorthEast United FC is a special moment for us,” Abraham said.

“This partnership reflects the ambition we have for the club, both on and off the pitch, and we’re excited about the opportunities this creates for football in the region.”

For Reebok, the tie-up marks a renewed push into Indian sport through football. The company has previously been associated with athletes and teams across cricket, football and running in India.

Birla said the association with NorthEast United was a natural extension of Reebok’s sporting strategy and provided the brand with an opportunity to connect with one of the country’s most passionate football communities.

Reebok India Brand Head Arjun Ramamoorthy said football offered the company a platform to engage with a new generation of consumers, while NorthEast United provided a strong sporting and cultural connection.

The launch was also attended by NorthEast United players Gurmeet Singh, Buanthanglun Samte, Redeem Tlang and Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia.

The players showcased the new kit in a five-a-side exhibition match, offering a first look at the jersey in action.

With the ISL season ahead, NorthEast United will now look to translate their recent progress into a strong league campaign, while the Reebok association adds another dimension to the club’s efforts to strengthen its identity and deepen its connection with the football-loving Northeast.