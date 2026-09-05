Mumbai Badminton: Ketaki Thite, Myra Oak Reach Girls U-19 And Women’s Finals; Aarav Chitlangia Enters Boys U-9 Final

Goregaon Sports Club’s young talent Aarav Chitlangia advances to the Boys U-9 singles final | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, September 5, 2026: The top two seeds Ketaki Thite and Myra Oak both produced impressive performances and won their respective Girls U-19 singles and Women’s singles semi-final matches of the Mumbai Suburban District Championship & Selection Tournament 2026, organised by Goregaon Sports Club in association with the Badminton Association for Mumbai Upnagar and played at the Goregaon Sports Club on Saturday.

Women’s Singles Finals Set

In the Women’s penultimate round, top seed Ketaki defeated Dhun Sanghvi 15-7, 15-4 and second seed Myra prevailed over Netra Jhalani 15-7, 15-13.

In the Girls U-19 semi-finals, the number one seed Ketaki got the better of Jashvi Bhatt 15-7, 15-3 while number two seed Myra overcame Ananya Rane 15-8, 15-10.

Aarav Chitlangia Reaches Final

Meanwhile, Goregaon Sports Club’s young talent Aarav Chitlangia stormed into the Boys U-9 final, defeating Rugved Tare 15-12, 15-7.

Results (all semi-finals)

Women’s singles: Ketaki Thite bt Dhun Sanghvi 15-7, 15-4; Myra Oak bt Netra Jhalani 15-7, 15-13.

Girls U-19 singles: Ketaki Thite VS Jashvi Bhatt 15-7, 15-3; Myra Oak bt Ananya Rane 15-8, 15-10.

Men’s singles: Soham Pathak bt Harsh Sharma 8-3 retired; Shubham Pal bt Aryan Varma 15-12, 15-11.

Boys U-19 singles: Rishabh Gajwani bt Jayden Noronha 15-10, 14-16, 15-12; Pravit Sahu bt Gotham K. Hari 18-16, 15-6.

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