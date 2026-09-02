Mumbai Badminton: Ananya Sheth Stages Comeback To Beat Sayesha Sawant In Girls’ U-13 Round Of 64

Ananya Sheth recovered from an opening-game setback to secure a three-game victory and progress at Goregaon Sports Club | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, September 2: Playing with plenty of grit and determination, Ananya Sheth got the better of Sayesha Sawant 2-1 in a Girls’ U-13 round 64 match of the Mumbai Suburban District Championship & Selection Tournament 2026, organised by Goregaon Sports Club in association with the Badminton Association for Mumbai Upnagar and played at the Goregaon Sports Club on Wednesday.

The Goregaon Sports Club player Ananya lost the first game, but playing confidently, she fought back to win the next two to hand Sayesha a 13-15, 15-13, 15-9 defeat and advance to the next round.

In another keenly contested encounter, Adaya Singh rallied to defeat Anvitha Korati 14-15, 15-14, 15-14 to also progress to the next round.

Results - Girls' U-13 Round 64

Shanaya Bansal bt Kashvi Maheshwari 15-11, 15-14; Adaya Singh bt Anvitha Korati 14-15, 15-14, 15-14; Rida Siddiqui bt Srishti Swaminathan 15-12, 15-9; Swara Sawant bt Asmi Tendulkar 15-12, 15-13; Ananya Sheth bt Sayesha Sawant 13-15, 15-13, 15-9.

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Boys' U-13 Round 64

Viraaj Singh bt Shanay Shah 15-9, 15-9; Nirvaan Shah bt Srihan Dubey 15-8, 15-9; Lakshya Gaur 15-4, 15-11; Chittesh Razdan bt Vir Gosalia 15-9, 15-12.

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