Nora Fatehi's Rumoured Boyfriend Achraf Hakimi Denies Rape Allegation, Says He Awaits Trial Calmly | X

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Morocco footballer Achraf Hakimi on Tuesday broke his silence over the rape allegation against him, saying that he strongly denies the claim and is waiting for the legal process to conclude. In a social media post, Hakimi said that an accusation alone can lead to a trial and also called the situation unfair for both innocent people and genuine victims.

Hakimi's Social Media Post

Hakimi wrote, "Today, a rape accusation is enough to justify a trial, even though I contest it and everything proves that it is false. It is as unfair to the innocent as it is to sincere victims. I await this trial calmly, which will allow the truth to come out publicly." Hakimi, who has been linked with Bollywood star Nora Fatehi, made it clear that he disputes the allegation and believes the evidence will support his position.

Details About The Case

The case dates back to 2023, when French authorities opened an investigation after a woman accused Hakimi of rape. According to media reports at the time, the woman alleged that the incident took place at Hakimi's home.

Hakimi denied the accusation. Prosecutors later placed him under formal investigation, a legal step in France that allows judges to examine the case further but does not imply guilt.

A French judge on Tuesday ordered the footballer to stand trial over the rape allegation. The court in Nanterre followed the prosecutor's recommendation and sent the case to the Hauts-de-Seine criminal court.

What This Means For Hakimi

This means Hakimi is no longer under investigation but will face a full trial. His lawyer has said that they will appeal the decision. Hakimi continues to deny the allegation. No trial date has been announced yet. If convicted, he could face up to 15 years in prison. Hakimi remains presumed innocent until the court delivers a final verdict.