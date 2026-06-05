Nora Fatehi Drops Teaser For FIFA World Cup 2026 Anthem Collaboration With Sanjoy And Vegedream | VIDEO

Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi is all set to perform at the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony. Fatehi, who is based in India, will perform her song 'Siir Siir' part of the official album for the tournament. The song is set to release on June 8 marking a huge milestone in her career.

FIFA unveiled a star-studded roster of artists for the global event, with Nora featuring alongside international names such as Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara and Michael Bublé. The lineup announcement has generated excitement among fans, with Nora becoming one of the few Indian artists associated with football's biggest spectacle.

As part of the FIFA World Cup 2026 music project, Nora will feature on a new track alongside producer Sanjoy and French singer Vegedream. The song is expected to form part of the tournament's official album and will be showcased during the World Cup celebrations.

The collaboration brings together artists from different musical backgrounds, reflecting FIFA's attempt to create a soundtrack that resonates with audiences across continents.

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Toronto is preparing to host six matches, with the city expected to welcome more than 300,000 visitors during the tournament. One of the most anticipated fixtures in Toronto will be Canada's opening match against Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 12.