'Nobody Listened': Ex-Pakistan Captain Claims He Highlighted Babar Azam's Flaws 4 Years Ago, Urges Him To Train In England Or Australia

Ex-Pakistan Captain Claims He Highlighted Babar Azam's Flaws 4 Years Ago |

Former Pakistan batter Mohammad Yousuf has urged Babar Azam to temporarily step away from first-class cricket and focus on correcting his technical flaws through specialised coaching. Yousuf believes that continuing to struggle in domestic cricket could further damage the former Pakistan captain's confidence and affect his career.

'Nobody Listened': Yousuf on Babar's flaws

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In a post on social media, Yousuf expressed concern that Babar's continued struggles in domestic cricket could further damage his confidence. He believes the former Pakistan captain needs to work on his technique before returning to competitive cricket.

“I don't think Babar Azam should be playing first class cricket until he fixes his technical issues through specialized coaching. Struggling in domestic cricket could further harm his confidence and career,” Yousuf wrote.

Yousuf is no stranger to the demands of international cricket or the technical aspects of batting. One of Pakistan's finest batters, he represented the country in 90 Tests, 288 ODIs and three T20Is, scoring 7,530, 9,720 and 50 runs respectively.

The former captain also served as PCB batting coaching, working with Babar Azam, who was then Pakistan captain.

Babar has faced considerable scrutiny over his performances in recent years, particularly in Test cricket. His last Test century came against New Zealand in December 2022, when he scored 161 in Karachi, leaving him without a three-figure score in the format as of November 1, 2026.

Although Babar has continued to feature across formats, his inability to consistently convert starts into big scores has attracted criticism. Yousuf's latest comments have once again brought attention to the technical adjustments and coaching support that could help the batter regain consistency.