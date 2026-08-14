‘No Worries’: Mitchell Starc’s Hilarious Reaction After Wife Alyssa Healy Ranks Him Below Jasprit Bumrah in All-Time XI Goes Viral

Australian pace spearhead Mitchell Starc had a typically laid-back response after his wife, Alyssa Healy, placed India’s Jasprit Bumrah above him in her ranking of elite bowlers. Healy’s list featured five renowned bowlers, with legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne taking the top spot. Starc, meanwhile, was ranked fifth, behind Bumrah, Pat Cummins and Glenn McGrath.

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Healy’s ranking was shared in a social media video, where she was asked to name blind rank elite bowlers. Bumrah was placed third, while Cummins and McGrath occupied the second and fourth positions respectively. Starc was instantly demoted to No. 5 despite being widely regarded as one of the finest fast bowlers of his generation.

Rather than taking offence at his wife’s ranking, Starc responded with a simple and humorous “No worries” in the comments. His reaction quickly caught the attention of cricket fans, who enjoyed the Australian quick’s relaxed response. The comment also added another layer of humour to Healy’s decision to place three other bowlers above her husband.

Starc and Healy are one of cricket’s most well-known power couples, and the two have often given fans a glimpse of their playful relationship off the field. Despite both being highly accomplished international cricketers, they frequently engage in light-hearted banter and teasing on social media. Starc’s latest “No worries” response to Healy’s ranking is another example of the couple’s easy-going chemistry and sense of humour.