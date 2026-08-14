'Couldn’t Have Been On Anyone’s Script': Ravi Ashwin Lauds Bangladesh's Turnaround In 1st Test Vs Australia

Bangladesh have shocked the cricketing world after dominating Australia in the first two days of their Test match against Australia in Darwin. The Bangladesh pacers knocked out the hosts for just 198 before Tanzid Hasan smashed a century to power them past 300.

That performance comes after the same full strength side were bowled out for just 54 in a tour game before the series. The turnaround has earned praise from former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin.

“Bangladesh have put Australia on the back foot in Darwin, and that couldn’t have been on anyone’s script,” Ashwin posted on X.

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He pointed out the huge difference between Bangladesh’s warm-up performance and their display in the Test. The turnaround has surprised many and made the contest more exciting.

Bangladesh have shown much better discipline and confidence in the first Test. Their strong performance has put Australia under pressure early in the match. Ashwin also hoped Test cricket continues to thrive, saying, “Long may this format live.”

Tanzid produced a disciplined yet aggressive 101 off 190 balls to put the visitors firmly in the driver’s seat. Playing in just his second Test match, young left-handed opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim etched his name into the record books by becoming the first Bangladesh batter to score a Test century on Australian soil on day two of the ongoing first Test.

Building on the early momentum provided by speedster Hasan Mahmud’s brilliant figures of 6-55 that skittled Australia out for a paltry 198 on day one, Tanzid anchored Bangladesh’s response with remarkable composure against a formidable home attack featuring Australia skipper Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Nathan Lyon.