'I Was Going To Walk Off': Steve Smith ADMITS Major Escape After DRS Technology Gives Him Lifeline Against Bangladesh | Video

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Steve Smith had a major slice of luck during Australia’s first Test against Bangladesh in Darwin after he appeared to edge a delivery behind to wicketkeeper Litton Das. Bangladesh appealed strongly, but the on-field umpire remained unmoved, prompting the visitors to review the decision.

Smith himself seemed convinced that he had nicked the ball and had started walking back towards the pavilion. However, Real Time Snicko showed no clear spike as the delivery passed the bat, allowing the Australian batter to survive. Bangladesh subsequently lost their review.

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The veteran batter later admitted that he had been fortunate to escape the dismissal. The technology worked in Smith’s favour despite the batter himself seemingly believing that he had made contact with the delivery.

The reprieve proved valuable as Smith went on to score a fighting 71 off 109 balls, including seven fours and a six. Smith’s dismissal eventually came at the hands of Hasan Mahmud, who claimed a career-best six wickets as Bangladesh’s bowlers dominated Australia’s batting. Despite Smith’s determined 71, Australia were restricted to 198, giving Bangladesh the upper hand on the opening day of the Test in Darwin.