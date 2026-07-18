'No Worries': India Coach Morne Morkel Rubbishes Rohit Sharma Form Concerns Ahead Of Lord's Finale; Video

India Coach Morne Morkel Rubbishes Rohit Sharma Form Concerns Ahead Of Lord's Finale; Video | X

London, July 18: Team India bowling coach Morne Morkel on Saturday dismissed concerns over Rohit Sharma's form ahead of the third and final ODI against England at Lord's. He said the team has full confidence in the former Indian captain despite his low scores in the first two matches.

Morkel Backs Rohit

Rohit scored 11 and 26 in the first two ODIs, leading to questions about his form. However, Morkel said batting with the new ball in England has not been easy for any opener.

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"It is hard work with a new ball. We've seen throughout the series that the ball is moving around. Batting at the top is not easy. No doubt Rohit will work it out," Morkel told reporters.

Experience Matters

Morkel also said Rohit's experience is very important for the team. He believes the veteran opener brings calmness to the batting line-up and knows how to deal with difficult situations.

"He's done it before. His experience and the calmness he brings to the batting line-up are very valuable. We have no worries or concerns about him," Morkel added.

India Aim to Win the Series

The three-match ODI series is tied 1-1, making Sunday's match at Lord's the series decider. India will also be looking to register their first ODI win at Lord's since 2004.

The Indian coaching staff has advised the batters to spend some time at the crease before playing attacking shots as the conditions at Lord's are expected to help the fast bowlers early in the innings.