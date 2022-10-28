No social media for Bhuvneshwar Kumar at T20 World Cup; here's why

Bhuvneshwar Kumar | PTI

Senior India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has revealed that he keeps away from social media during big events to keep out the noise.

The right-arm pacer himself had endured a tough time during Asia Cup and the subsequent bilateral series as his performance in death overs came under scanner.

"During the World Cup, I keep myself completely off from social media and have no idea what all is written about. Because it's the social media from which you come to know all these things."

Extreme swing

In the tournament opener against Pakistan, Bhuvneshwar literally tormented opener Mohammed Rizwan with his swing and he said he never expected so much swing in Australia. "I never expected that my deliveries would swing so much. Whether me or Arshdeep who got two wickets, me and Arshdeep complimented each other. So you can say I was happy," the senior bowler said.

Amazing Arshdeep

Talk about Arshdeep Singh and his face lights up. "He has been amazing since his debut. He was always asking about what kind of track will there be on offer and what kind of shots the batters will play on this track. He asks me and also Rohit and Virat. Considering his first T20 WC, he is doing really well."

Bhuvneshwar also confirmed that there are no assigned death bowlers. "There are no assigned death bowlers as such. You can't plan like that in cricket, where even before a tourney starts, you know who your death bowlers are.

"A lot of things are instinctive and the captain takes a call on how he assesses the situation at that very moment."