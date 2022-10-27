Ind vs Ned: Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar achieves unique feat in Men Blue’s win in T20 World Cup

Henry Browne

India speedster Bhuvneshwar Kumar has regained his form again after recent struggles.

The right-arm pacer finished with impressive figures of 2-9 in three overs. But from his three overs, two were maiden.

With this, the seamer became the first Indian bowler to send down two maiden overs in a T20 match.

Coming to the match, India stormed back to being on top of Group 2 points table with a thumping 59-run win over the Netherlands in their Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

After captain Rohit Sharma (53), Virat Kohli (62 not out) and Suryakumar Yadav (51 not out) hit half-centuries in propelling India to a challenging 179/2, India produced a top-class bowling performance to restrict the Netherlands to 123/9 in 20 overs.