No Silver Medal For Vinesh Phogat: IOA President PT Usha “Shocked & Disappointed” By CAS Verdict

Image: X

Vinesh Phogat’s dream of winning Olympic medal was crushed on Wednesday after The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) dismissed her application. The rejection of Vinesh's appeal means India’s tally from the Paris Olympics will be of six medals which includes one silver and five bronze.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Dr PT Usha has expressed her shock and disappointment at the decision. She said, "shock and disappointment at the decision of the Sole Arbitrator at the CAS to dismiss wrestler Vinesh Phogat's application against the United World Wrestling (UWW) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC)."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The International Olympic Association further said, “The operative part of the August 14 decision, which dismisses Vinesh’s application to be awarded a shared silver medal in women’s 50 kg category at the Paris Olympic Games has significant implications for her in particular and the sporting community at large,”

Time line of Vinesh Phogat’s Case

Vinesh entered the final of the women's 50kg freestyle event at Paris Olympics after three convincing wins, which included win against Yui Susaki of Japan.

Before the gold medal bout against eventual winner Sarah Hildebrandt of the United States she was found 100gm overweight during the morning weigh-in.

The heartbroken indian grappler then appealed against the decision at the CAS last Wednesday demanding joint silver with Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who after losing to Vinesh was later promoted to the final.

A day after her heartbreak, Vinesh decided to retire from the sport, saying she doesn't have the strength to continue.The 29-year-old wrestler was appearing in her third Olympic Games.

The CAS ad-hoc division, set up especially for dispute resolution during the Games, accepted Vinesh's appeal against her ouster on Friday.

Vinesh's legal team has French lawyers Joelle Monlouis, Estelle Ivanova, Habbine Estelle Kim and Charles Amson who helped her and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) during the filing of the application provided by Paris Bar. In addition, senior counsels Harish Salve and Vidushpat Singhania were also been roped in to help her in the case.