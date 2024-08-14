 NO SILVER MEDAL FOR INDIA: 'Disqualified' Wrestler Vinesh Phogat's Petition vs UWW Dismissed By CAS
Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from her 50kg women's freestyle wrestling final at the Summer Games for being 100 grams over weight on the morning of the bout.

Updated: Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 09:52 PM IST
article-image
Vinesh Phogat Disqualified From Women's Wrestling In Paris Olympics 2024 | file image

Massive news coming in from Paris is that Vinesh Phogat's appeal against United World Wrestling (UWW) has been dismissed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and therefore, the wrestler's disqualification from the Paris Olympics 2024 will stay.

The operative part of the order surfaced on social media but a detailed and official statement from CAS is yet to be released.

This means that Phogat won't be given a joint-silver and there will be no addition to India's tally of 6 medals from this edition of the Summer Games.

"The operative part of the August 14 decision, which dismisses Vinesh’s application to be awarded a shared silver medal in women's 50 kg category at the Paris Olympic Games has significant implications for her in particular and the sporting community at large," the IOA stated.

article-image

IOA shocked at CAS decision

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Dr PT Usha expressed her "shock and disappointment" at the decision of the Sole Arbitrator at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to dismiss Phogat’s application against the United World Wrestling (UWW) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The CAS had announced on Tuesday that it will take the final call in the matter by 9.30 pm IST on August 16. This came after CAS deferred its final verdict for the third time.

Phogat was disqualified from her 50kg women's freestyle wrestling final at the Summer Games for being 100 grams over weight on the morning of the bout.

Phogat later announced her retirement from international wrestling after the heartbreak. She will be reaching Delhi on August 17 at around 10am.

The 29-year-old is expected to get a welcome fit for gold medalists in the national capital and when she reaches home in Haryana's Balali village.

"We will wait for the verdict from the CAS and we will accept it. 140 crore Indians are waiting for the verdict and we hope the decision is in our favour. When Vinesh will return, we will welcome her like a gold medallist," Mahavir Phogat told reporters.

