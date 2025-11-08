No Rain But Play Stopped In IND vs AUS 5th T20I - What Do ICC Rules Say About Lightning Strikes?

Play was stopped in the IND vs AUS 5th t20I in Brisbane due to lightning | Image credits: X

One of the rare instances in cricket occurred on Saturday. The IND vs AUS 5th T20I was halted 5 overs in. due to severe weather conditions. While rain was still on its way, the umpires decided to stop play due to lightning strikes.

Openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill walked off along with the Australian players despite no rain. It was revealed that there lightning strikes near the stadium, with heavy showers set to follow.

Fans in the open areas were asked to seek shelter. The stadium scoreboard displayed, 'Severe Weather Alert' and asked fans to seek shelter terming it 'unsafe' to be in open areas.

What do ICC Rules say about lightning?

While rain is the most common occurrence, lightning often has resulted in matches being halted. A recent example is at the same venue, when the IND vs AUS 3rd Test was halted due to thunder claps. The ICC rule has been in place for 6 years in case of lightning strikes.

"The ICC have had a lightning protocol in place for a number of years now. It's a 30:30 Rule. When they see a flash of lightning and a clap of thunder within 30 seconds, they will suspend and abandon play because it is about the safety of everyone, spectators included, ground staff and everyone at the ground," Simon Tauffel, a former umpire had explained on the Channel 7 Broadcast last year.