'No Pressure, No Fun: India Captain Suryakumar Yadav Optimistic And Calm Ahead Of IND Vs NZ Big Final

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav | X

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav exuded confidence stating the team environment was relaxed ahead of the big ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final against New Zealand, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, here on Saturday.

Suryakumar was speaking to the media during the pre-match press conference ahead of the massive clash.

“Yeah, the mood in the camp is very relaxed, very happy, obviously. It's a special feeling, leading such a wonderful side at home soil, that too in such a wonderful stadium. It's a special feeling and everyone is very excited for it,” he added.

🚨 SURYAKUMAR YADAV STRONG REPLY TO MITHELL SANTNER 🚨



SuryaKumar yadav 🎙️ :-“ Everyone is sticking to the same line, say something different." ( Mocked 🤣)



— Team atmosphere is normal and everyone is excited for the final and our preparation well !!



pic.twitter.com/BsGBJoEpga — Kiara (@crickiara) March 7, 2026

Talking about mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy’s struggles in the last few games of the tournament and if there were any concerns looking ahead to the World Cup final, SKY replied in the negative.

“There is nothing to worry about. We have won the match (against England). It's a team sport. Collectively, everyone puts in the effort. If we win a match, we don't think so much about anyone else. But the day keeps moving up and down. Now there are 11 people. Out of the 11 people, not everyone's day will be good. Sometimes someone's day can go up and down. The rest have to make up for that,” the Indian captain added.

Regarding the Indian batters’ problems facing off-spin at the T20 World Cup and the poor strike rates, Suryakumar stated it was something which he and the team was not unduly bothered about.

“We haven't discussed it at all. If we play with a strike rate of 120 and play in the final, then I don't mind. I don't mind playing with a strike rate of 120. I don't mind playing with a strike rate of 120. I don't think we should think so much. We will have to play against off-spin in the final tomorrow. We can't leave it and come back. So we will handle it tomorrow,” he quipped.

Reacting to Mitchell Santner’s statement that New Zealand would aim to stop India from scoring 250 like in the semifinal against England, Suryakumar explained the team thinktank was not looking at things from that perspective.

“We will try to bat well. If we can make it to 200, 225, 250, then it is good for our team. But we don't come to the room thinking that we have to make so many runs. Because if the wicket is demanding more, then we have to play in a different way. So we will play the way it demands. We will defend the total we get,” he added.

Suryakumar revealed it was a truly special feeling for him to lead the Indian team in a World Cup final at home.

“It is obviously a special feeling that I am going to lead tomorrow and as I said, leading such a wonderful side into a final. And that too at home soil. It is always a special feeling. Very excited. Of course there are nerves.”

He further added there are bound to be butterflies in the stomach.

“There will be butterflies in the stomach. But as I always say, if there is no pressure, there is no fun. So I am also very excited and all the boys and support staff, everyone. And I am sure the whole India is excited for tomorrow. We just want to keep everything very, very simple.,” he added.