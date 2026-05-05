'No One Really Cares': Chirag Shetty & Satwiksairaj Rankireddy’s Cryptic Post Go Viral After No Reception on Return to India Following Thomas Cup Bronze

India’s Thomas Cup 2026 campaign ended with a bronze medal in Horsens—an achievement that, on paper, adds another solid chapter to the country’s rising stature in global badminton. However, the mood turned notably different when the team returned home, with little to no reception marking their arrival.

"Back home now. As usual, no one knows what happened over the past two weeks, and it seems like no one really cares," Satwiksairaj wrote on his Instagram story, which was also shared by Chirag Shetty.

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The post has since gone viral, sparking debate among fans and the wider sporting community about how achievements outside cricket are often received in India.

While a Thomas Cup medal is a significant milestone—especially given the tournament’s stature as one of badminton’s most prestigious team events—the muted response has raised questions about visibility and support for athletes in other sports.

India delivered a strong campaign at the Thomas Cup 2026, finishing with a bronze medal after consistently competitive performances against top badminton nations. The team showed depth across singles and doubles, with key contributions from experienced players and rising stars alike. Reaching the semifinals reaffirmed India’s growing consistency in elite team events, building on the confidence gained from their historic title win in 2022.

The result matters because the Thomas Cup is one of badminton’s most prestigious team championships, often seen as the sport’s equivalent of a World Cup. Another podium finish strengthens India’s reputation as a global badminton force and highlights the country’s expanding talent pool. It also signals that India is no longer an underdog but a serious contender capable of regularly challenging traditional powerhouses like Indonesia, China, and Denmark.