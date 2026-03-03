'The Last Few Days Have Been...': PV Sindhu Expresses Gratitude After Escaping Intense Ordeal In Dubai Amid US-Iran-Israel War

X

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu is safely back at her home in Bangalore after a turbulent few days stranded far from home amid rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The two-time Olympic medallist had been stuck in Dubai when flight operations were disrupted following missile activity and regional conflict triggered widespread chaos at the airport, leaving thousands of travellers, including athletes, in limbo.

Sharing a heartfelt message on social media, Sindhu described the past days as “intense and uncertain” before expressing deep gratitude to the “incredible ground teams, Dubai authorities, airport staff, immigration, and every single person who stepped up and took such good care of us” during the difficult experience. She said the empathy and professionalism shown by all involved “meant more than words can say,” highlighting the support she received from both local officials and diplomatic teams.

Though the ordeal was frightening, marked by explosions near the airport and tense moments as she and her team sheltered amid suspended operations, Sindhu is now safe, resting and planning her next steps. “For now, it’s time to rest, reset, and figure out the next steps,” she wrote, closing a chapter that tested both her patience and resolve but ultimately ended with relief and gratitude.