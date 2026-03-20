No NOC Yet For IPL 2026, Matheesha Pathirana & Hasaranga's Participation Dependent On Fitness Tests

Franchises and Sri Lankan cricketers are awaiting confirmation on their participation in the upcoming IPL 2026 season starting next weekend. As many as 7 SL players are part of the tournament, but are yet to be granted NOCs to fly and join the squads. The SLC will hold fitness tests next week, following which confirmation will be issued.

In a statement, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced that players who have requested to participate in the IPL 2026 will be issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) only upon successfully passing SLC's mandatory Physical Performance Test.

Nuwan Thushara's eligibility for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to participate in the IPL. will be subject to the outcome of his Physical Performance Test. Wanindu Hasaranga, Eshan Malinga, and Matheesha Pathirana, who have requested NOCs to participate in IPL 2026, are yet to undergo the Physical Performance Test, as they are still undergoing rehabilitation to recover from injuries sustained.

The respective players will undergo the tests upon completion of their recovery and rehabilitation programs.

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Sri Lankan players in IPL 2026

KKR: Matheesha Pathirana

SRH: Kamindu Mendis, Eshan Malinga

LSG: Wanindu Hasaranga

DC: Dushmantha Chameera and Pathum Nissanka

RCB: Nuwan Thushara

At present, SLC is conducting an eight week specialized physical training program for all nationally contracted players.

This initiative aims to enhance players physical performance standards in preparation for upcoming international assignments.

Along with this program, players are also undergoing the mandatory physical performance tests, a routine process followed to check the fitness standards of the players.

Only those who successfully meet the required standards of the physical performance tests will be cleared to participate in the ongoing domestic tournament and also granted an NOC to take part in IPL 2026.

Accordingly. Dushmantha Chameera, Pathum Nissanka, and Kamindu Mendis, who have successfully completed their physical performance tests, have been issued NOCs to participate in the IPL