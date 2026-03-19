Major Blow To KKR? ₹18 Cr Matheesha Pathirana Denied NOC To Play IPL 2026 Due To Injury: Report

Sri Lanka fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana has reportedly been denied permission to play in the IPL 2026 as he continues to regain fitness. Pathirana suffered an injury and was ruled out midway through the T20 World Cup 2026. KKR had not named a replacement, hoping that their ₹18 Crore signing would feature at some point.

Should Pathirana not get a clearance, it would be a major blow to the three-time champions. KKR have already lost Harshit Rana to a season long injury, while Mustafizur Rahman had to be released after BCCI instruction. Blessing Muzarabani is their only international pedigree bowler.

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Pathirana is recovering from a calf strain suffered during the T20 World Cup against Australia, where he limped off after bowling four overs.