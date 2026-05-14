'No Look Defence': School Kid Breaks Pakistan Batter Saim Ayub's Stumps During Practice Session; Netizens REACT After VIDEO Goes Viral

Saim Ayub Bowled Out By School Kid | X

A video has gone viral on social media in which Pakistani star opening batsman Saim Ayub was bowled out by a school kid during a practice session. The video is being widely shared on social media and the internet users are taking a dig at the Pakistani batter the young bowler ripped through his defense and clean bowled Saim Ayub.

The people present at the spot praised the young bowler and cheered him for his exceptional delivery. Even Saim Ayub clapped and hailed the young kid for getting him out. Saim Ayub also gifted the young kid a signed ball after the practice session.

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The viral video shows that Saim Ayub was batting during a practice session when the young pacer bowled to him. Sain tried to defend the ball, however, he completely failed to connect the ball and the ball went straight to the stumps after which it broke.

Saim Ayub Applauds Bowler

The people started clapping and cheering the bowler after he took the wicket of an international cricketer. However, the internet users started trolling Saim Ayub after the video went viral on social media. However, the exact date and location of the video is not ascertained yet.

Netizens React

The internet users called it a "No look defence" as he is famous for playing "No look shot" in the fine leg region. A user also compared him to former Pakistani opener batsman Ahmad Shahzad and said, "He's becoming just another Ahmad Shahzad."

A user sarcastically said, "He Is açtually motivating young kid." Another said, "He’s having fun. Don’t take it so seriously." A user also said, "Selection na hony ke reason agye."

Saim Ayub's Performance In PSL 2026

Saim Ayub was struggling to find his form in recently concluded Pakistan Super League and the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Despite being sold for PKR 12.6 crore, his season was a flop with a score of 139 runs in 9 innings at a poor average of 15.44.