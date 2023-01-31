We no longer trust that requested facilities will be provided: Australian on not playing practice tie before India Tests

Australia's Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith steadied the innings | Photo: AFP

Former Australia wicketkeeper Ian Healy agreed with Usman Khawaja's version on why they aren't playing any practice matches in India before taking them on in the four-Test Border-Gavaskar series.

Opening batter Usman Khawaja explained how India provides green-top pitches in the practice or tour games but the curator dishes out a completely different turning track in the Test matches.

"Have you ever been pre-tour with us (Australia)? They can be spinning wickets when we play but we go to the practice matches and they are green Gabba-like wickets out there (in India), so what's the point," Khawaja had said during a press conference earlier this month.

'No trust' between cricket nations

Healy backed Khawaja's comments and went on to rue the lack of trust between cricket nations when it comes to these practice games.

"We've gathered our spinners in Sydney for strategic talks (on replica India surfaces)… we no longer trust that the requested facilities will be provided for a nation.

"Now we deny touring teams quality preparation before very highly anticipated series and I don't like it. It's disappointing to watch such dismantling of trust between cricket's nations and it needs to stop," Healy told SEN Radio.

Practice matches between the Test series

Healy however, supported the idea of playing a practice match mid-way into the series to help the reserve players adjust with the foreign conditions.

"In India they're (Australia) hoping everything will click and the squad freshens up with net practice… our coaching staff are content with this and I'll trust them for now.

"I would, however, like to see a tour match between the second and third Test in India… I'd love to see a three-day game so that our seven reserves (in the 18-man squad) we've got over there can have a good hit out," Healy added.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)