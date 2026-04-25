Nitish Rana Smashes 28 Off Bartlett In Boundary-Hitting Show In DC VS PBKS IPL 2026 Clash

Nitish Rana continued his red-hot form with the bat in a fine show of boundary hitting in the DC vs PBKS clash in Delhi. Rana took full toll on Australian pacer Xavier Barlett in the 12th over of the innings. The left-hander was batting on 37 off 26 and then hit Barlett for two sixes and four boundaries to pick up 28 runs from the over.

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Rana tees off against Bartlett

Rana held his end while KL Rahul led the aggressive scoring. In the 12th over, the left-hander took the attack to Xavier Bartlett. For the first ball, Rana deposited one over mid-wicket.

He then used an array of paddle scoops, helping himself to four boundaries. He then finished the over with a maximum, to collect 28 from the over. It is the joint second most runs scored by a Delhi batter in IPL, joining the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant as per Cricbuzz.

Most runs in an over by a DC batter in the IPL

30 - Virender Sehwag off Andrew Symonds (Deccan), Hyderabad, 2008

30 - Jake Fraser-McGurk off Washington Sundar (SRH), Delhi, 2024

30 - Rishabh Pant off Mohit Sharma (GT), Delhi, 2024

28 - Shreyas Iyer off Shivam Mavi (KKR), Delhi, 2018

28 - Rishabh Pant off Venkatesh Iyer (KKR), Visakhapatnam, 2024

28 - Jake Fraser-McGurk off Avesh Khan (RR), Delhi, 2024

28 - Nitish Rana off Xavier Bartlett (PBKS), Delhi, 2026

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Rana's red-hot form continues

After a spell out of the team, Nitish Rana returned to the Delhi Capitals line up in their defeat against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. He stroked a half-century then and continued his form into the home game against the Punjab Kings.

After the loss of Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana built a strong partnership with the in-form KL Rahul. The left-right duo put on 150 for the second wicket, completely dominating the Punjab Kings attack.