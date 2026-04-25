RCB Gift Virat Kohli A 43-Inch LED TV After Match-Winning 81 Against Gujarat Titans In IPL 2026 | X

Bengaluru, April 25: Royal Challengers Bengaluru awarded their star batter Virat Kohli a 43-inch LED TV in the dressing room after his match-winning 81-run knock against Gujarat Titans in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Virat Kohli was awarded the "Top Performer" in the RCB dressing room in the post-match recognition after their fifth win the tournament. RCB are now place in the second position of the points table with 5 wins from 7 games in IPL 2026 season so far.

RCB shared the update on Virat Kohli getting the LED TV on its official social media platform and said, "Pressure up. King Kohli shows up. A brilliant 81, featuring 8 fours and 4 sixes, along with a 100-plus stand with DDP, makes Virat Kohli the NVY TV Top Performer of the Match."

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The post further read, "He has been awarded a 43-inch LED TV, with picture quality that stands out. It also turned into one of the most talked-about sponsor award moments."

The "Chase Master" played an important role in RCB's victory against GT as he scored 81 runs with 8 fours and 4 sixes and also managed to build a partnership of over 100 runs with Devdutt Padikkal. Their half-centuries powered RCB to their 5th win in the tournament.

Virat Kohli is looking in good form in the IPL 2026 season and his hunger for scoring runs seems to be growing. He has scored 328 runs in seven games so far and is the highest run-scorer of the tournament. Virat holds the Orange Cap and is followed by SRH explosive opener Abhishek Sharma with 323 runs.