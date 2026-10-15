Nitish Kumar Reddy Smashes Back-To-Back Sixes After Frightening Bouncer From Shamar Joseph | VIDEO

Nitish Reddy hit back to back sixes after being hit on the head. | Image Credit: X/StarSports

Nitish Kumar Reddy showed remarkable courage and power after taking a nasty blow to the helmet from Shamar Joseph, responding with back-to-back sixes in a thrilling passage of play. The West Indies pacer delivered a brutal short ball clocked at 147.3 kmph, leaving the Indian batter in discomfort as the ball struck his helmet.

However, after the required concussion assessment, Reddy returned to batting and produced a stunning counterattack that electrified the crowd.

Nitish Kumar Reddy smashes Shamar for back to back sixes

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Joseph unleashed a sharp bouncer that hurried onto Reddy, who tried to pull but missed the ball completely. The delivery thudded into his helmet before flying towards backward point, prompting an immediate check on the batter's condition and a brief interruption in play.

The West Indies bowler had generated serious pace and bounce, making life difficult for the Indian batter. Yet Reddy showed composure as he recovered from the frightening moment, refusing to let the blow affect his approach at the crease.

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Reddy Answers With Two Massive Sixes

Joseph's next deliveries brought a remarkable turnaround, with Reddy taking the attack to the pacer in emphatic fashion. He first launched a length delivery over long-on for a towering six, using his strength to send the ball deep into the stands. Reddy followed it up with another maximum, getting underneath a full toss outside leg stump and flicking it over deep backward square leg.

The consecutive sixes drew a loud response from the crowd, underlining Reddy's ability to counterattack against express pace. Joseph had tested the batter with a fierce short ball, but Reddy answered with two powerful strokes that shifted the mood dramatically. His response was a striking display of resilience in front of his home crowd.